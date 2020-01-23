Fujifilm’s new X-T200 camera uses gyro sensors to shoot steady 4K video

Fujifilm has announced the successor to its lightweight mirrorless interchangeable-lens X-T100 camera, the X-T200 — and it comes with tons of improvements, including 4K video at 30 FPS and built-in gyro sensors for steadier shots.

The camera, which now sports a revamped 24MP APS-C sensor with on-sensor phase detection, will go on sale in February for $700. The release will coincide with the launch of Fujifilm’s new budget lens, the XC35mmF2, which will cost only $200. As you can expect from devices at this price point, weather sealing is unfortunately out of the question.

[Read: A love letter to my most loyal companion, the Fujifilm X100F]

The good news, though, is the X-T200 shoots 4K with no crop. It can also record 1080P footage at 120 FPS.

Similarly to its predecessor, the X-T200 sports a 3.5-inch LCD tilting screen, which — coupled with its boosted video capabilities — should make it an attractive option to amateur vloggers. Of course, the biggest question is how well those built-in gyro sensors handle shakes, but that remains to be seen.

The camera will be available in three color schemes — silver, dark silver, and champagne gold — and it’ll retail at $699.95 for the body only. That said, you can grab a kit with the XC15-45mm lens included for $799.95, if you’re new to the system.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.