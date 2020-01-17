Huawei P40 Pro leak shows off superzoom lens and reserved ceramic design

With this year’s first batch of flagship phones right around the corner, the leaks are ramping up. Today’s victim: the Huawei P40 Pro. Ever-reliable leaker Evan Blass got his hands on some renders of the phone, matching up with earlier photos of the device in the wild.

The leaked device appears to come in white and black options made from ceramic – notably more restrained than the multitude of gradient colorways we’ve seen from Huawei in the past (though I’m sure there will be some of those too). Ceramic is an interesting choice of material because while it is just as prone to break as glass, it is far more resistant to scratches.

On the rear, we see five cameras, as noted by previous leaks. Another leaker had stated the specs for these to be a 64MP large primary sensor, a 20MP ultra wide camera, a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a time-of-flight sensor. The text on Leica-branded camera module reveals a huge zoom range of 18mm – 240mm (about 13.3x) and apertures of F1.8 to F4.0. Those would be impressive specifications if achieved purely in the optical domain.

Previously reported specs include a graphene battery capable of storing 5,500 mAh in a compact phone body, charging from zero to full in 45 minutes, two cameras on the front, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. In other words, it’s shaping up to be another specs flex from Huawei. Now if only it could run regular Android again…

