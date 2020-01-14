Check out how many hours you wasted gaming with PlayStation’s 2019 Wrap-Up

It’s that time of year: Sony is letting you look back at your 2019, and contemplate all the time you’ve spent playing games. Yep, PlayStation Wrap-Up is out (for those unfamiliar, it’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for games).

Wrap-Up tallies the total number of games you’ve played, the hours you’ve wasted, the genres you prefer, and all the trophies you’ve won. The service is available starting from today, and you’ll have until February 14 to check it out.

For this edition, Sony is also giving out free PlayStation themes, along with seven avatars that supposedly reflect your gaming personality.

Of course, there are a few requirements you need to have satisfied. “Users need to have a registered PSN account in their region, be age 18 years or over, have played games on a PS4 console for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2019 and December 10, 2019, and have allowed us to collect ‘additional data,'” Sony notes.

Before you get excited, though, let me manage your expectations: Some users report being unable to access the service in certain locations. It appears Wrap-Up works just fine in the US and the Netherlands, where we’re based, but that might not necessarily be the case for all regions.

We’ve asked Sony for a clarification on the full list of countries and will update this piece accordingly, if we hear back.

In the meantime, you can try out Wrap-Up by opening the link in your email (which you should receive soon, if you’ve allowed Sony to send you marketing updates) or by clicking here (US link).

Let us know how many hours you’ve clocked in down in the comments — unless you’re embarrassed by your numbers.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.