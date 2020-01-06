Samsung unveils a bezel-less 8K TV and a rotating TV at CES

Every year, several companies reveal futuristic TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show held each January at Las Vegas. This year, Samsung has got the ball rolling with a new 8K bezel-less TV, and a rotating TV called Sero.

The stunning new8K TV features a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio on the front with a barely-visible 2.3 mm thick bezel. And at just 15mm thick, it shouldn’t take up much space in your living room.

The TV, internally known as Q950, is powered by an in-house chip that uses AI to upscale the picture to 8K, adjust screen brightness to suit the ambient light in your room, and optimize network bandwidth usage.

In the sound department, the Q950 features speakers on every side of the display with a sub-woofer on the back to deliver 5.1 channel surround sound. It also has a feature called Object Sound Tracking+, which aims to replicate the movement of an object across the screen with sound. The TV’s AI can also automatically increase the volume of dialogues in a movie or a show when it detects the noise of a vacuum cleaner or a hand blender in the room.

This new TV has Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant to carry out your voice commands. This may signal Samsung finally admitting that Bixby isn’t that good, or as widely favored by its customers as other assistants. It also has a feature called Digital Butler that helps you to connect and manage IoT and infrared-controlled devices across your house.

Samsung’s rotating TV Sero

The company also unveiled a rotating 43-inch TV called Sero that can be set up vertically to watch Instagram and TikTok videos. You can read more about Samsung’s announcements here.

