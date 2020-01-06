CHEAP: Smash your resolutions with 25% off the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Whether you like it or not, the holidays are over. The days of endless, chocolate-fueled indulgences are done. “Eating and drinking” is no longer an applicable answer to “what have you been up to?”

While I wish this lifestyle could go on forever, it has to stop at some point. Why? Because, friends, my clothes have gotten tighter.

It’s hard to know whether this year’s holiday season weight gain is down to more consumption than ever, or if I’m just getting old. The answer? Probably a bit of both.

Whatever the reason behind my slow evolution into Poppin’ Fresh is, something needs to be done. And that something is getting healthier.

There’s a simple issue with this though: I just don’t feel like it.

After the past month of living a sedentary life, the effort it’s taking to get active again feels a bit… much. And this is where technology can help out.

If you’re anything like me, spending a bit of cash on a new piece of kit can help pump your motivation into overdrive. And if that’s the same for you too, then we have something you’re going to like.

Yes, currently, Fitbit is running a range of discounts on its range of smartwatches. That means that, today, you can get a Fitbit Versa 2 for only $150. That’s a $50 reduction on its list price, saving you a glorious 25 percent.

Want some more info? Check out this video:



You can find a shit ton of information about the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch here, but — as we’re kind and caring people — we’re going to give you a few bullet points of its most interesting features.

Here we go:

Alexa built-in

Music control

Smartphone notifications

An always-on display

24/7 heart rate tracking

A battery that’ll last over six days

Sleep tracking

Want more info? Or to just buy the damn thing and get your 2020 off to a healthy start? Then you can head over here and pick-up the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for the very reasonable price of $150.

Good luck.

