CHEAP: Treat your ears with $170 off these Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones

I’m not a sound elitist. I’ve spent most of my life relying on cheapo audiogear, and while I have occasionally had the opportunity to treat my ears to the sonic pleasures of well-built cans, I still find it difficult to justify splurging big on upper tier headphones. But when there’s $170 off Bowers and Wilkins‘ PX wireless cans, I’m willing to make an exception.

Yep, that’s right. The Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones are selling for just $230 now — a massive 43-percent discount off the list price of $400. Now that’s a sweet deal.

But why? Glad you asked. Excellent build quality aside, the PX comes with a gorgeous design and active noise cancelling for when you want to drown out all the distraction. The headphones last up to 22 hours, but you can dramatically increase this number if you use them wired and without noise canceling.

There’s also built-in tech to play and pause music when you take them on and off. Pretty nifty.

I haven’t personally used the PX myself, but my colleague Napier Lopez reviewed them a while back, and thought they’re easy to recommend. Just a small heads-up: you might struggle with the earcup seal if you’ve got a luscious head of hair. But really, it shouldn’t be that much of a big deal — and maybe you really need a trim.

If you’re looking for a premium audio experience at a discounted price, though, you can grab a pair of the Bowers and Wilkins PX for $230 by clicking here. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

