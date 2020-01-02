CHEAP: These lightweight JBL wireless headphones are only $25 now

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’m still not quite on board with the gradual disappearance of the 3.5mm headphone jack from phones, but it hasn’t been all bad. One of the unexpected benefits of having to adapt to this trend is that it introduced me to wireless audiogear — and I can’t imagine going back to using cords.

Sure, wireless audio can be slightly worse at times, and you might have to deal with occasional connectivity cutouts, but nothing beats the comfort of never having to deal with wires. If that sounds intriguing, you might be in luck: The JBL T450BT wireless headphones are now only $24.95.

With this 58-percent discount off the list price of $59.95, you’ll be saving 35 bucks. Not bad at all.

The cans come in a lightweight form factor and a flat foldable design, which makes them easier to carry around anywhere. JBL claims the headphones will last up to 11 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough for you — assuming you’re not in the habit of taking painfully long trips.

I haven’t personally tried the T450BT, but it never hurts to assume a slightly shorter battery life than what the marketing materials claim.

You might want to hurry up, if you want to grab a pair. The blue and white color options are already sold out, but there’s still some blue models in stock. Who knows for how long, though.

Grab a pair by clicking here. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

