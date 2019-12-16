CHEAP: Say ‘CHEESE,’ fool — the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 bundle has 40% off

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

One of the best parts about modern phones is the photography. I’m old enough to remember having to get photos developed. Or going out to nightclubs and literally bringing a separate camera along. And people uploading hundreds of out-of-focus, crappy pictures to Facebook. It was awful.

Thankfully though, things are different these days.

Now, technology has moved on so much, that fancy little smartphone in your pocket is a photography powerhouse, one that you can actually compare (on some level) to a professional-level camera. This means that wherever you are, you can whip out your phone and take as many photos as you want — lots of which will be decent shots.

This is obviously cool — and I wouldn’t change it for the world — but it does mean that much photography these days lacks a certain magic. That it has lost a sense of spontaneity or the idea of a single moment being saved.

Now, if you’re looking to recapture some of that magic, instant photography is an easy way of achieving this. And the most popular camera in this category is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9.

Woah, look at this! There’s currently an amazing deal where you can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, a case, and two packs of film for only $65! That, friends, is a $45 (or 40 percent) saving, as this package normally retails for $110.

Want more info? Don’t worry, here’s a cute little video explaining everything you need to know:

Having used the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, it comes highly recommended. It’s easy-to-use, the photos come out great, and there’s something super cool about seeing a picture develop in real time.

These cameras are perfect for taking along to special occasions, or just commemorating specific events. For example, I take a photo every time someone comes and stays at my house.

Anyway, if you’re looking for a cool Christmas gift, or just want a fun camera, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a great choice. Pick up the full package here for the very reasonable price of $65.

