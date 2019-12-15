CHEAP: Wow, the amazing Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is only $50!!!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Bluetooth speakers are one of my all time favorite bits of tech. It wasn’t that long ago that affordable portable speakers were a non-existent category, but things have changed over the past decade or so.

Now, you not only have Bluetooth speakers that fit easily in a bag, but many of them also deliver top quality sound. And one of the best companies in this space? Ultimate Ears.

I’ve been a huge fan of their speakers for some time — I even wrote a love letter to one — but one of the company’s most impressive new models is the Wonderboom 2. When I reviewed the Bluetooth speaker, I came away gushing.

I adored the Wonderboom 2 at its normal price ($80), but it’s gotten even better now you can pick this lovely thing up for only $50. In fact, I’d say it’s a goddamn bargain.

Because videos are cool, I’ve even gone on YouTube and found the marketing content of your dreams. Have a look at this:

Basically, the Wonderboom 2 is a compact speaker that sounds great and is perfect for, well, basically anywhere you’d like to listen to some music. Is it going to fill a concert hall? Probably not. But is it great for listening to at the park? Or in the garden? Or in the shower? You’re damn right it is.

The Wonderboom 2 is tough, rugged speaker that is a perfect day-to-day companion. Considering its size, it also sounds great, with more bass than you’d expect, and a rich, luxurious balance to the sound it creates.

I considered the Wonderboom 2 a must buy at $80, so now it’s down to $50, it’s, uh, an even more must buy? I dunno, I’m hungover. Just buy the damn thing if you want a top quality portable speaker. That is all.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

