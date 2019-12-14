CHEAP: This wireless HP printer is only $25 — you know what to do

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The world is pretty goddamn futuristic. You can watch movies on your phone anywhere. You can have things delivered to you the day you order them. Drones are an actual real thing you can go on Amazon and buy.

But, despite all the technological advancements, sometimes the simplest ways of navigating the world are still best. Phones can run out of battery, or aren’t suitable to use in certain conditions. Sometimes you just need the information you require on a bit of paper.

And the easiest way to achieve that? With a goddamn printer.

Oh, look at this — there’s currently a wonderful deal on this HP printer! Yep, you can get the company’s DeskJet 2680 for only $25. Normally this thing would set you back $60, but today you can pick it up for the price of about two movie tickets, which is pretty wild when you think about it.

This is the HP DeskJet 2680 wireless printer. You use it to print things. That’s all I have to say.

I guess it’s time to talk about the features this HP printer has. It’s important to note that it prints in color, so you can, uh, print things in color? It’s also wireless, meaning you’re able to print from your phone or your computer without having to plug the thing in.

Oh, it’s also not just a printer. You can also scan and copy things with this device, which I’m sure you’ll find a use for. Oh, and one other thing, the printer comes with ink, meaning you’re not going to have to spend a shit ton before you can start using it.

What are you waiting for? Go and pick up this HP printer for the low, low price of $25 — everyone needs paper sometimes.

