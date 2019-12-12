Video: What’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Ahh, we’re still in that glorious, sweet honeymoon period with the new iPhones. It’s not been too long since they were released and, with Christmas just around the corner, you might be considering picking one up for yourself.

Thing is, unless you spend a lot of time reading about Apple‘s devices (like sad, little loser me), it can be confusing to work out what separates them all. But don’t worry, we’ve got you.

We’ve already put together videos on the differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as what’s new with the iPhone 11, but today we have another addition: what’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Basically, this video (which you can watch above) breaks down everything that’s fresh about the two Pro models, specifically comparing them to the devices they succeeded: the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max.

For all that information, you can scroll up a little bit and use those gorgeous peepers to watch our glorious moving pictures. But what’s that? You’d like to read instead? Well, friend, we have that for you too. So, without further ado, here’s everything that’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max:

The cameras

As I’ve said, the easiest way to say what’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is to compare them to their predecessors: the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Now, probably the biggest change has been the introduction of an extra lens, specifically a telephoto one (more info on that here). This not only means you can get better zoomed-in pictures, but also improve the general quality of photos all together — and it shows.

Man, I’m totally in love with the camera on this thing.

The software upgrades have also been incredibly impressive, with Night Mode in particular producing some phenomenal shots that would’ve been unthinkable in previous iPhones.

This shows what Night Mode can do.

Basically, the freshest thing with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is the camera. If you’re using an older phone (especially an iPhone 8 or earlier), you’re going to see a seismic difference.

The screen

That, friends, is the screen.

One of the other things new with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is the screen. While the pixel density and resolution has remained the same as the Xs and Xs Max (meaning the detail looks the same), the technology behind it has changed.

For the user, this means you get a brighter display that uses less battery. In other words, a win-win.

Another screen-related thing that’s changed is Apple‘s removal of 3D Touch. Instead, the company has replaced it with Haptic Touch. This means you can still half-pressure on things to bring up options, but it’s not quite as responsive as 3D Touch. In the grand scheme of things though, it’s pretty minor, and not something you’ll really worry about it when you’re using the phone.

The battery

This is one of the best improvements over the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Specifically, it’s estimated that the iPhone 11 Pro gets an extra four hours of use over the Xs, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max pumps out five more hours than Xs Max.

And, in my tests, I’ve found this to be accurate. Using the iPhone 11 Pro Max, I regularly get two full days of use out of the thing, it’s completely changed how I use my phone.

The inclusion of a fast charger

This is one of the best new parts of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — there’s an 18W fast charger included with the phones, something that wasn’t there with the last generation.

Why is this important? Because now I can plug my iPhone in for around 30 minutes and receive 50 percent charge in that time. It’s fucking awesome.

Want more info on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Then I’d like to point you towards our in-depth review of the phone.

So, there you have it! A breakdown of what’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Let us know on Twitter if there are any more breakdowns you’d like to see!

