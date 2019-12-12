CHEAP: Go wireless for just $24.95 with JBL’s T450BT headphones (58% off!!)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Are you tired of cords, but too stingy to shell out the big bucks for good wireless headphones? No worries, we’ve got just the deal for you.

JBL’s wireless T450BT cans are now only $24.95 — a massive 58-percent discount off the original price of $59.95. Pretty sweet.

The headphones sport a lightweight design, and a flat-foldable form factor which should make it easy to carry around anywhere. JBL claims the T450BT lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough. Of course, it never hurts to assume a slightly shorter battery life, considering these are marketing claims.

As you can expect from an entry-level model, you won’t get the sturdiest build quality — it’s pretty much all plastic — but if wireless is all you’re after, these cans should do the job.

I was hesitant to go wireless for a while because I feared the audio experience would be worse. I eventually did, though, and I couldn’t be happier about making the switch.

Sure, there’s the occasional cutout, but I’ve learned to live with it. I’d rather deal with rare connection issues than pesky cords.

If that sounds like you, grab the JBL T450BT for $24.95 by clicking here. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

