CHEAP: Reach for the stars. Here’s $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S10

We’re about to say goodbye to 2019, and say hello to 2020. That means we’ll see plenty of new (and hopefully innovative) phones. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy phones that were released this year, especially when they’re at a discounted price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is one of those phones. The flagship device with 512GB internal storage is selling for just $900, down from $1,150.

The phone has Samsung’s signature AMOLED Plus screen that’ll fill your life with bright colors. It also has the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that helps you unlock the device even when it’s on the table.

If you’ll take a peek at the spec sheet, you’ll have to admit it’s an impressive device since nine months of its release.

Specifications

Screen: 6.1-inch, QHD+AMOLED (550ppi)

6.1-inch, QHD+AMOLED (550ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rear camera : a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 (field of view: 45-degrees) + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4 (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees)

: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 + + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom

0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom Front camera : 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees)

: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor

Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor Battery : 3,400mAh

: 3,400mAh Charging: Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging

Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging Software : Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI

: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI Internal storage: 128/512GB

128/512GB External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB

Support for microSD card up to 512GB Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader

Don’t miss out on this glorious chance. Grab the Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB for just $900 ($250 off).

