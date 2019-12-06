CHEAP: $1,300 off Sony’s beastly A7R IV mirrorless camera? Hell yeah!!!!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’m not a fan of cumbersome cameras. They’re a hassle to carry around and attract a lot more attention than I’m comfortable with. That’s why I’m a huge admirer of mirrorless cameras; even more so if they’re great at shooting both still images and video — like the Sony A7R IV.

And as luck would have it, you can snatch one of these compact beasts at a $1,300 discount right now. Yep, you heard that right. There’s a 28-percent discount on the A7R IV, which is now retailing for $2,870 — down from its original price of $4,000. Woah.

True, this deal comes without a lens kit, so you’ll have to work something out yourself. If you’re already in the Sony Alpha ecosystem, you can simply use your old lenses on your new body. The only difference is you’ll be able to do it harder, better, faster, stronger — and flex your new 61-megapixel sensor. Priceless (well, it’ll cost you $2,870).

What else? The A7R IV ticks off all the boxes when it comes to the essentials. It’s weather-sealed, has an articulating screen, pretty responsive touch screen, and a USB-C port for fast charging and image transfers.

I’m currently putting the A7R IV through its paces, and I’m thoroughly impressed with this contraption. It’s fast, intuitive, and sturdy, yet still elegant. It takes absolutely amazing snaps, and it’ll immediately make you feel more confident in your ability.

Honestly, my biggest gripe with it is how easy it seems to make photography — it’s almost as if the machine is doing more work than myself. I’m being hyperbolic, of course. That’s actually a good thing. You want your camera to make it effortless to express your vision.

And on that front, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a camera more versatile and functional than the Sony A7R IV. Don’t miss a chance to save $1,300 by copping one from this link.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

