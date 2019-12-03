CHEAP: Drown the noise with $100 off the Jabra Elite 85h headphones

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Black Friday might be over but there are some deals that are still pretty lucrative. One of those deals is on Jabra’s Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones. These great noise-canceling cans are available for only $199, down from $299.

I can vouch for them personally, because I reviewed them back in June. They are designed well in terms of looks and functionality.

While it had a balanced sound signature and good noise-filtering capacity, its best feature is the battery life. The company claims it can last for 36 hours with noise-cancelation and 41 hours without it. Throughout my usage, I got pretty close to those numbers. Plus, you can charge it for five minutes through a USB-C cable to get five hours of playback time.

Jabra also has iOS and Android apps for you to manage different sound profiles and active noise-cancelation (ANC) modes.

It’s quite hard to get your hands on a pair of fantastic ANC headphones under $200. So, don’t miss your chance and get the Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones for just $199 ($100 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

