Looking for headphones? List of best Black Friday deals we found for YOU

Music and podcasts are the sun and moon of my life. I’ve had bad days when a song or a podcast episode had lifted my spirits up. So, it’s important to have a good pair of headphones or earphones. That’s why we’re bringing you the best deals you can get this black Friday. Whether you prefer noise-canceling cans or bass-heavy boomers. Whether you prefer over-the-ear headphones or truly wireless buds. We’ve got it all.

I’ve realized the importance of noise-cancelation headphones over the past year while working in cafes and during travels. Sony’s famous cans provide a premium grade of noise-cancelation while delivering great audio quality. I’ve been using these for the past few months, and I can’t recommend them enough.

If you’re a bass-head and don’t want to spend over $200 for noise-cancelation headphones, this is the perfect choice for you. They have a great battery life of 30 hours and touch controls to handle your music without any fuss.

Sony WH-XB900N

If there’s any parallel to Sony’s WH-1000xm3 it’s the Bose QC-35 II. They’re equally well-known and regarded for its noise-cancelation and sound quality. If you prefer Bose’s slightly more bass-heavy sound signature, you should go for this without thinking much.

Bose QC 35 II

Do I need to even introduce them or write about them? You can see them everywhere, and that’s the proof of how well Apple’s truly wireless buds are working for people. So grab them while they’re cheap.

It’s quite rare to have a newly launched Apple product on sale. But it’s Black Friday, so why not? Apple’s new Airpods Pro – which my colleague Callum refers to as the true Airpods – with noise-cancelation is selling for $15 less. It’s not much, but at least you’re saving something.

As much as I like the look of AirPods Pro, I’m not a huge fan of this chode case.

If you don’t like Airpods for some reason, or if you’re looking for great sounding truly wireless buds with amazing sound, you should consider PowerBeats Pro. They’re sweat and water-resistant, so you can use them while working out without any worries of damage. Plus, the company claims they give you a battery life of 9 hours with a single charge. And if you’re looking for an option with a neckband, you can get the Powerbeats wireless for just $89 ($109 off) now.

Powerbeats Pro

RHA is quite a well-known brand when it comes to audio. And from my personal experience, they make pretty good neckband audio products. Its T20 wireless in-ear monitors come with proprietary dual-coil drivers and detachable MMCX housings for the great sound experience. That’s ideal for folks who aren’t really a fan of over-the-ear headphones.

RHA T20 in-ear monitors

