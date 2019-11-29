CHEAP: Show your dark side with 30% off Cards Against Humanity

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’ve never been a board game guy, but there’s one exception: Cards Against Humanity — the self-appointed “party game for horrible people.”

The rules are pretty simple: one person draws a card with a phrase or a question, and then the rest of the players have to complete the phrase (or answer the question) with the cards in their hand. The goal? To come up with the funniest (and sometimes most offensive) combination. And nothing’s off the table: politics, religion, sex, gender, race, and anything else you can think of.

Sounds like fun? Great, because there’s a 30-percent discount on Cards Against Humanity for Black Friday. You can grab a deck for just $17.50 — down from its list price of $25.

The deck contains 500 white cards (cards with answers) and 100 black cards (cards with questions and phrases), so you can easily include multiple players. Pretty sweet.

You’ve already got a deck of Cards Against Humanity? No worries, then you might wanna grab the Absurd Box expansion pack, which comes with 300 of the “weirdest cards” the company says it’s ever written. You can snatch one for $14 — that’s 30 percent off the list price of $20. Not a bad deal.

If you’re new to the game, though, the standard deck is the way to go. You can purchase one for $17.50 by clicking here.

You won’t regret it: it feels so good to be bad — and few things make it easier to act on this urge than Cards Against Humanity.

