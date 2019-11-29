Don’t let time run out on these sweet smartwatch deals this Black Friday

I wish I could say I work out enough times in a week. Sadly, I can’t. But the small nudges from my smartwatch to complete daily steps and calorie goal has frequently helped me get off my butt and move around. So, here are some fantastic Black Friday deals for you to start your fitness journey, even if it’s a small step.

Let’s start with the basics. If you’re just starting your workout journey or want to keep a general tab on your fitness, you’re probably looking for a tracker that’s cheap and tracks fundamental stuff including your steps and calorie intake. The Fitbit Inspire HR is a great option, and it’s under $100 with five days of claimed battery life. It also automatically tracks workouts such as walking, bike rides, and swimming.

Fitbit inspire HR

If you need a smartwatch on a budget and one that works with both iOS and Android, Fitbit Versa 2 should be your choice. It has some great features: Heart rate and sleep tracking, in-built Amazon Alexa support, and the ability to store over 300 songs. Plus, the company claims it has more than six days of battery life with a single charge. What more can you ask for?

There’s arguably nothing better than the Apple Watch when it comes to the smartwatches. It probably has the best screen and software in the segment. Apple’s new Series 5 watch with always-on display has a $20-$25 discount on various models. I’ve been using this watch for a couple of months, and it truly great. You can also pick up Series 4 44 mm watch with sports band for just $329 ($100 off).

Apple watch series 5

If you like hiking, tracking, or any other outdoor activities, the usual crop of smartwatches might not cut it out for you. That’s where Garmin’s Instinct rugged outdoor smartwatch comes in. It’s built with US military standard 810 to withstand heat, shock, and water (till 100 meters). It’s equipped with a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, and multiple global navigation satellite systems support for great navigational features. Garmin claims it can last a whopping 14 days with a single charge. This watch is truly built to last.

Garmin Instinct

It’s quite tough to get a smartwatch under $100. But if one company can do it, it’s Xiaomi. It’s ecosystem partner Huami produces Amazefit Bip that has all basic features of a smartwatch such as notification alerts, optical heart rate monitors, and GPS. It has a claimed battery life of 30 days and it works with iOS and Android both. A great value for money smartwatch, innit?

Huami Amazefit bip

Bonus deals

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch with GPS and in-built sports app for just $134 ($145 off).

Fossil’s Explorist stainless steel smartwatch for just $165 ($100 off).

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for just $100 ($50 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

