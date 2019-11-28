The greatest and best Cyber Weekend tech deals… in the world, ever

Yes, it’s that time of year again: Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Or, as the common vernacular now goes, CYBER WEEKEND.
This international day of reckless spending is fun, but comes with an issue: what should you splash your cash on?
Well, luckily, we’ve rounded up a big bunch of stuff for you to splurge on. Make sure you keep checking back though, as we’re going to keep adding cool deals to the list as we see them.
So, enough patter, let’s get into some discounts.
Headphones
- Bose’s QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are on a big discount, starting from $250, instead of the more usual $350. That is for the Rose Gold color, you’ll have to pay $30 extra for the Silver or Black versions.
- AirPods! The model with the charging case is going for $134 on Amazon right now, which saves you $25.
- Bose‘s SoundSport wireless headphones are only $100, after being reduced down from $150. Pick ’em up here.
Speakers
- Bose’s SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker IS ONLY $70. It’s normally $100, so go and buy that damn thing.
- The excellent Wonderboom 2 (full review here) is a lowly $80. Normally it goes for $100 — take advantage of that offer here.
- There’s also a decent saving on the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker, as it has $80 off. Buy it for the very reasonable price of $120 here.
CBD
Interested in trying out some CBD? Well, Black Friday is a perfect time for that. The folks over at JustCBD have sitewide discounts of up to 20 percent, so go on over there to see if there’s anything you fancy.
The company has a whole range of CBD products — including gummies, roll-on, tinctures, and many, many more — so you can get your fix however you want.
What specific deals are there? How about 25 percent off all ‘Gummie’ products (with the code “santa”) when you spend over $101? Or 15 percent off vape pens, oils, and cartridges (with the code “reindeer”) when you spend between $51 and $100? Not bad at all, right?
Phones
- The Pixel 4 is $599 — meaning it has $200 off
- While the Pixel 4XL is $699 — another $200 discount. Read our review of the Pixel 4 range here.
- It’s also worth looking at the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (we put together a video on them here). You can get the 3a for $299 (that’s $100 off) and the 3a XL for $379 (saving $100).
- Samsung’s Galaxy S10 range all has a rather tasty $200 off — so now could be the time for a new device.
- The Samsung Galaxy Note10 is starting from $750, when it normally retails for $950. Check that out here.
- While the Razer 2 phone is ONLY $300 WOW!
Gaming
- The Sony PlayStation Dualshock 4 controllers are currently only $39 for this Cyber Weekend — down from $65. You can grab them in a whole range of colors.
- On that note, the Xbox wireless controller is also on discount. It’s being sold for $39 too, down from $60.
Tablets
- Damn, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is only $30 (down from $50). At this price, you’d be pretty silly not to buy this thing, right?
- LORD ABOVE THE NEW APPLE iPAD IS ONLY $250 — BUYYY ITTTTT
Ereaders
- I mean, it’s only really the Kindle you care about right? Well, the Paperwhite is currently selling from $85 — get more information about it here.
TVs and monitors
- ALL THESE OLED 4K SAMSUNG TVS HAVE 50 PERCENT OFF, STOP READING THIS AND GO CHECK ‘EM OUT.
There you have it… for the moment. We’re gonna be keeping this Cyber Weekend list updated until the end of Monday, so make sure you pop back for some Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals.
Enjoy!
Published November 28, 2019 — 15:41 UTC