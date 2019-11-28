The greatest and best Cyber Weekend tech deals… in the world, ever

Yes, it’s that time of year again: Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Or, as the common vernacular now goes, CYBER WEEKEND.

This international day of reckless spending is fun, but comes with an issue: what should you splash your cash on?

Well, luckily, we’ve rounded up a big bunch of stuff for you to splurge on. Make sure you keep checking back though, as we’re going to keep adding cool deals to the list as we see them.

So, enough patter, let’s get into some discounts.

Headphones

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are on a big discount, starting from $250 , instead of the more usual $350. That is for the Rose Gold color, you’ll have to pay $30 extra for the Silver or Black versions.

AirPods! The model with the charging case is going for $134 on Amazon right now, which saves you $25.

You already knew what AirPods looked like, but here they are anyway.

Bose‘s SoundSport wireless headphones are only $100, after being reduced down from $150. Pick ’em up here.

Speakers

Bose’s SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker IS ONLY $70. It’s normally $100, so go and buy that damn thing.

Here are THREE of the Bose Soundlink Micros.

CBD

These are very tasty.

Interested in trying out some CBD? Well, Black Friday is a perfect time for that. The folks over at JustCBD have sitewide discounts of up to 20 percent, so go on over there to see if there’s anything you fancy.

The company has a whole range of CBD products — including gummies, roll-on, tinctures, and many, many more — so you can get your fix however you want.

What specific deals are there? How about 25 percent off all ‘Gummie’ products (with the code “santa”) when you spend over $101? Or 15 percent off vape pens, oils, and cartridges (with the code “reindeer”) when you spend between $51 and $100? Not bad at all, right?

Phones

The author LITERALLY HOLDING the phone you can now get SEVERELY DISCOUNTED.

Here’s a shot of what could be yours.

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation Dualshock 4 controllers are currently only $39 for this Cyber Weekend — down from $65. You can grab them in a whole range of colors.

On that note, the Xbox wireless controller is also on discount. It's being sold for $39 too, down from $60.

The Xbox Wireless controller (suitable for the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10) is what you’re looking at.

Tablets

Ereaders

I mean, it’s only really the Kindle you care about right? Well, the Paperwhite is currently selling from $85 — get more information about it here.

WOW I’VE SEEN YOU BEFORE

TVs and monitors

ALL THESE OLED 4K SAMSUNG TVS HAVE 50 PERCENT OFF, STOP READING THIS AND GO CHECK ‘EM OUT.

All TVs look basically the same anyway, but what can you do?

There you have it… for the moment. We’re gonna be keeping this Cyber Weekend list updated until the end of Monday, so make sure you pop back for some Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals.

Enjoy!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

JustCBD paid to be included on this list, but we chose the specific products to highlight — things we’ve tested ourselves in the past.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.