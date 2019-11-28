CHEAP: Save $25 on the AirPods by not buying them from the Apple Store

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

You’re on Apple.com. You’re merely browsing, and you suddenly lay your eyes on the AirPods. “God, I really shouldn’t be blowing $159 on a pair of earbuds,” you think to yourself. But you’re too weak, the AirPods are already in your shopping cart. Now you’re entering your credit card details.

STOP! Right now! Don’t do it. There’s a better deal — and you can save $25 bucks. Yep, you can cop a pair of the AirPods (with charging case) for just $134 from Amazon. Yep, it’s the same pair, just cheaper.

The AirPods last up to five hours on a single charge, but you can get a total of about 24 hours of play time with the case. They also pair with Siri, if you’re that type of person.

In all fairness, I’m not a huge fan of the AirPods. They sound great, and I love the design, but using them for extended periods of time hurts my ears. My colleague Callum Booth seems to adore his AirPods, though.

I personally use a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Lite. It doesn’t have the premium look of the AirPods, nor is it that feature-rich either, but it’s cheaper and does the job. It also fits my earholes much better. But hey, that’s just me.

If you’re more of an Apple person (or already own an iPhone), the AirPods might be the right thing for you. You can grab a pair for $134 by clicking here — it’s $25 cheaper than the official Apple Store.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

