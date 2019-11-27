CHEAP: Don’t be a fool. Get Sony’s legendary WH-1000Xm3 cans for just $278

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There are times when you see a product and think “I may buy it because it’s good for its price.” Then, there are some products that you just have to get when they’re discounted.

Sony’s famous WH-1000Xm3 wireless noise cancellation headphones are one of those products. They’re currently on sale for just $278, down from $349. Believe me, you’re not going to regret anything after you make this purchase.

A couple of months ago, when I got them just before I left for a journey to my home town which involved a flight and a bus ride, they turned out to be quite noisy, and thankfully, WH-1000Xm3’s fabulous noise cancellation helped me get some rest.

These cans come with a sleek yet tough carrying case, a USB-C charging cable, a flight adapter, and a cable with a standard 3.5 mm audio connector to let you plug into any audio source.

The company claims you can get 30 hours of playtime with a single charge. That’s enough for a long journey or a week’s worth of daily commutes.

These are tried and tested headphones that are not on sale very often. Grab the deal while it lasts and get the WH-1000Xm3 wireless noise cancellation headphones for just $278 ($72 off).

