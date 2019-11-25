CHEAP: Good lord, there’s 25% off the latest iPad (IT’S ONLY $250!)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’m a fan of tablets. There’s something about their notepad size and large screen that makes me feel like I’m a professional on some sort of futuristic space ship.

Despite this, there is a downside in the real world though: what do you use them for?

While tablets are nice to have, I’ve never found them to be a must. Phones are more portable, and laptops are more powerful, kinda leaving much of the technology in a weird grey area.

But… this changes with price. For me, spending $500 or more on a tablet seems a bit much. But when it drops substantially below that? Well, then things start to get a lot more interesting.

You know, say something like the latest Apple iPad for only $250. That’s a $79 or 24-percent saving on its list price. I mean, at that cost, it’d be ridiculous if you didn’t pick one up.

All this is made even juicier due to Apple recently releasing iPadOS, which could change how you use a tablet altogether. Have a gander at the features here:

So, let’s say you’re on the fence. How can the latest iPad fit into your day-to-day life? Well, there are a few things that the tablet really excels at.

For example, it’s perfect for watching TV shows or movies on transport, as it’s far less bulky than a laptop. It’s also a brilliant machine if you’re into reading digital comics.

Media-aside, the iPad can also function as a great extra business device, making sending emails and Slack messages slick.

Anyway, in my experience, the iPad is best tablet on the market. If I was going to recommend one of the devices to someone, it’d most likely be Apple’s.

So, head on over here and pick up the latest iPad for only $250. Who knows how long stocks will last at that price.

