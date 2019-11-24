CHEAP: Read, you fools — the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is just $85

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Listen, nerd — reading is great. And you should read more. Also the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is on offer and it’s only $85. So go and buy it and save yourself from reading the rest of the article.

Okay?

You bought it yet?

Go on, click here and buy it.

Oh, what’s that? You’d actually like to read something more about the waterpoof Kindle Paperwhite? How about a video instead?

Shit. You really want to hear what I have to say? Fine.

Look, I don’t buy into this physical books vs. ereader crap. Not only do you have to find a way of reading that works for you, there’s absolutely no reason why you can’t enjoy both.

Sunday afternoon, a steaming hot mug of tea, and a regular book? Perfection.

On holiday, chilling on a beach, and using a Kindle? Also goddamn perfection.

Just do what you want to do, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Unless you count me saying that as telling you something, in which case you can totally follow that bit of advice, but nothing else.

Oh yeah, back to the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.

We wrote about it on TNW and said it’s the best ereader for the money; and, personally, I can’t disagree. The screen is bright and clear, and using the device is simple.

I’m also a big fan of the Kindle app. You can easily download books from the store (or add them yourself) and have them sync up perfectly across your devices.

In other words, you can read a bit on your Kindle, and then pick up exactly where you left off on your phone. It’s magical.

So, make sure you head over here and grab the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $85 while you still can. You can read on it in the bath.

