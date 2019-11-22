CHEAP: Game ’til you drop with 20% off Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Let me hit you with a math problem. If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare requires 175 GB of space to run properly and Red Dead Redemption 2 requires another 150 GB of space, what does that mean for you? It means you’ll need a whole lot of extra storage if you’re into gaming (especially if you’re not foolish enough to fall for cloud gaming).

It’s not all bad, though: storage is getting pretty cheap these days. There’s currently a sweet deal on one of the best SSDs in the market, Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus. You can grab a 2TB model for just $400 — a 20-percent discount off its list price of $500. Not bad at all.

This beast supports read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s, respectively. Not only that, its performance actually lives up to the marketing claims. Trust me, I’ve got one of these — albeit the 1TB version — in my own home station, and I couldn’t be happier with my choice.

You’ll also get a five-year limited warranty (or 600 terabytes written) in case anything goes wrong.

If you’re in the market for an portable drive, you can still go for the 970 EVO Plus, but you’ll need an enclosure to re-appropriate it for external use. Really though, you’d be wasting its might if you intend to use it externally. This baby was made to live inside your PC — and that’s where it’ll serve you best. Anyways, we’ll leave the decision up to you.

In the meantime, you can grab $100 off Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD by clicking here. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.