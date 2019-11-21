Apple’s new iPhone 11 battery case includes a dedicated camera button

We’ve made fun of Apple‘s funky-looking battery cases here at TNW in the past, but they seem to be popular enough that Apple has decided to keep on making them since the iPhone 6s. For the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, Apple is doing something a little different: it’s adding a dedicated camera button.

It’s somewhat surprising for Apple to add functionality on an external accessory like this, but if there’s any phone it makes sense for, it’s the iPhone 11; it’s probably the biggest leap in iPhone image quality since portrait mode was introduced.

The button is able to directly launch the camera app whether the phone is locked or unlocked. One quick press will take a photo once in the app while holding the button will capture a video.

Apple doesn’t specify exactly how big the batteries in the cases are, but says each should provide “up to 50 percent longer battery life.” This is particularly notable considering Apple made major gains on battery life this year – finally challenging Android flagships in this regard.

Otherwise, it retains all your iPhone functionality, including support for lightning accessories, wireless charging, and fast charging. The cases will set you back $129.

Via MacStories

