CHEAP: Become a streamlord with $20 off this Fire Stick and Echo Dot combo

High-quality offline content is great if you have a home server and almost every movie, show, and song in the world. But you’re not gonna sit and download everything that is out there.

During those times, it’s easier to have streaming devices to watch a new show or crank up a fresh tune. And what’s better than a combo of Amazon Fire Stick and Echo Dot selling for just $70, instead of $90.

That’s right. The second generation of Fire Stick with Alexa-enabled voice remote is available in a nifty package with a second generation of Echo Dot.

Once you pair up these devices, you won’t have to worry about the times when you don’t have your remote handy. You can just ask Alexa to play a certain show or turn the volume up or down.

The Fire Stick has all the apps you need for your entertainment: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, CBS All Access, and even Apple TV. That’s more than enough content to last a lifetime.

Upgrade your way of consuming content. Get the Fire Stick (second-gen) and Echo Dot combo (second-gen) for just $70 ($20 off).

