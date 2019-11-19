CHEAP: Let Google be your health instructor with $50 Fitbit Versa

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Fitbit has always been a ‘cool’ thing to have. People gift Fitbit bands to friends and family so they can start ‘working out.’ Or at least spend a few days harping about the importance of health and try to beat the daily goal of 10,000 steps.

I’ve seen people walking up and down in their houses to complete that goal, and even tie their bands to their dog’s collar to do that. But now, Google has acquired Fitbit. So, Google might tell you to walk more with its Google Fit platform – which can be cool or worrying.

Nevertheless, it’s never too late to start working out. Especially when the Fitbit Versa 2 is selling for just $150, instead of $200.

The Versa 2 has an in-built heart rate sensor so you can track your workouts accurately. It also has the capability to record your sleep and swimming sessions.

The fitness band can store over 300 songs, so you don’t have to carry your phone around while exercising. Plus, it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa – that helps you control the watch functions without touching it with your sweaty hands.

The company claims you can use the band for more than six days with a single charge.

Sitting around will not make you healthy. Get the new Fitbit Versa 2 for just $150 ($50 off).

