Report: Apple is giving the 13-inch MacBook Pro a new keyboard next year

Apple may have announced a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen last week, but it seems the star of the show was the new keyboard. Well, ‘new’ is something of a misnomer. Apple finally realized the butterfly keyboard it introduced with the 2015 MacBook kinda sucked, so the company reverted to scissor switches to much acclaim.

Now a new report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) claims Apple plans to launch a new 13-inch MacBook with an improved keyboard in the first half of 2020. Though DigiTimes has a spotty track record, it does corroborate reports from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Of course, it’s not particularly surprising Apple would use the improved keyboard throughout its lineup, but it’s good to have confirmation, and this is the first time we’ve heard the time period narrowed down.

The report claims this laptop will feature a 13.3-inch screen like the current MacBook Pro, but as MacRumors points out, I wouldn’t rule out a 14-inch display given the bezel reductions in the 16-inch model.

