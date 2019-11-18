CHEAP: Sweat-time, piglet — there’s 50% off the Bose SoundSport headphones

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I used to hate exercise. The thought of going into a gym surrounded by meatheads and working out until I was drenched in my own bodily fluids was… unappealing. Like, why bother doing that when I could just sit at home and watch TV?

Then, at some point, that changed. These days I thoroughly enjoy going to the gym and find I feel awful if I don’t exercise a few times a week. But the hardest part of this change was the transition. It’s tough to start doing something that you don’t really want to do, and then keep on at it.

There was a saving grace though: podcasts and music.

I found that I was able to make going to the gym a constant habit because I looked forward to spending some time alone listening to podcasts and music. This meant I had a drive to get up and exercise.

To achieve this though, you need two things: a music playing device (probably your phone), and some headphones that are suitable for exercise.

And, would you believe it, there’s currently a great deal on an example of the latter. Yes, you can get 50 percent off a pair of Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones. That means these badgals are only $49, which is pretty damn reasonable.

Importantly, the Bose SoundSport are wired headphones, so if you have a brand new phone, expect to use a dongle. If you have a standard headphone jack? Then perfect.

You get everything you’d expect from the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: sweat resistance, a carrying case, and that classic Bose sound quality.

If you’ve been looking for a way to motivate yourself to exercise, then this could be your chance. Grab a pair of Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for only $49 while stocks last. Your body will thank you.

