CHEAP: OMFG!!! The Pandemic board game is 40% off!!!

Board games are one of my favorite things in the world. There’s something about sitting around your cozy home or, even better, in a gorgeous pub and gaming for a few hours — especially considering how long we spend staring at screens these days.

I’ve got nothing against playing video games, quite the opposite in fact, but a board game is so much more communal than everyone packed around a screen.

But, there’s a problem. What if you want a game that’s more laid back? Where you don’t have to compete with everyone? Or do your best to crush your opponents? What if you just want to have a Nice Time?

Then, do we have a board game for you: Pandemic.

Oh, and would you believe it??? It currently has a whopping 40 percent of its retail price, meaning you can pick up this badgal for only $24. A total bargain.

So, what actually is Pandemic? Well, it’s a board game where you work in a team to try and stop the spread of diseases across the globe.

This video does a good job in summarizing the game and how you play it:

Personally, I’m a big fan of Pandemic. Although it might sound a bit complex at first, it’s really easy to pick up. Before you know it, you’ll be working together to try and save the world from the ravages of disease.

The co-operative element is really pleasant too — so this could be a good one to bring back for Christmas if you have a particularly argumentative family.

So, make sure you take advantage of this great deal, and pick up Pandemic for only $40 while you still can.

