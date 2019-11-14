CHEAP: Wanna vlog and take pics? Then grab Lumix GH5 at 30% off

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

When I’m in the market for a new camera, I rarely pay attention to its video capabilities. Sure, it’s a nice bonus, but I mostly look for the crispest image quality. That’s not the case for everyone, though. For some, video capabilities are the priority. And then there’s a third pack that seeks the best of both worlds.

If you belong to the last group, you’ll be happy to know that Panasonic’s Lumix GH5 mirrorless camera is now 30 percent cheaper. Yep, you can grab one for just $1,398 on Amazon. Basically, you’d be saving $600 off its list price of $1,998. Hell yeah.

Here’s what you get for that money:

A 20.3-megapixel micro Four Thirds sensor with no low pass filter.

A splash, dust, and freeze proof design with weather sealing.

Five-axis dual image stabilization to eliminate blur.

4K video capture at 60P/50P (QFHD 4K: 3840 x 2160/ MOV or MP4) with internal 4: 2: 2 10 bit recording.

Not bad at all.

I haven’t personally tried the GH5, but it was long known as one of the best cameras in the video and still combo department. Indeed, some of your favorite photography YouTubers have probably used one at some point.

This particular deal comes with no lenses in the box, but that’s not the worst thing in the world. The bright side is that you get to pick your own tools for your new GH5, the ones that best suit your needs. If you’re looking to save some cash on lenses, you can always look for used options too. We’ll leave that decision up to you.

In the meantime, take advantage of this deal and grab your Panasonic Lumix GH5 body by clicking here. You won’t regret it.

