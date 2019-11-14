Moto Razr is back officially in a foldable avatar

Motorola launched its much-awaited foldable phone Razr today at an event in Los Angles. The phone costs a whopping $1,500 and it’s exclusive to Verizon in the US.

The clamshell phone has a 6.2-inch display that folds in. On the top of the display, there a notch hosting a 5-megapixel camera, but it probably won’t bother you. There’s a 2.7-inch outer display as well to display notifications.

While the phone’s design is drool-worthy, it’s spec-sheet might remind you of a mid-range phone from the last year.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Primary screen: 6.2-inch foldable pOLED

6.2-inch foldable Resolution : 2142 x 876 with 21:9 aspect ratio

: Secondary screen: 2.7-inch gOLED with 800 x 600 resolution

2.7-inch gOLED with 800 x 600 resolution RAM: 6GB

6GB Rear camera: 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture

Front camera : 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

: 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 Battery: 2,510 mAh

2,510 mAh Internal storage: 128GB

The company has opted for somewhat different, and quite frankly refreshing design choices for the new Moto Razr. The phone has a physical fingerprint sensor on the chin. The device’s speakers are also located there.

There’s only one rear camera, a rarity in today’s age when four or five cameras on the back of a phone are normal to see. What’s more, the main camera can be used to take selfies when the phone’s folded. There’s no SIM slot on the phone, so it’ll only operate through an eSIM.

We’ve talked about the dearth of small and pocketable phones before. Moto’s new foldable can be an answer to that. However, at this moment, it’s a lucrative, but costly an unproven answer.

There’s no doubt a lot of Razr fans might be clamoring to get their hands on the device, and I’m one of them. The new Moto Razr will be available from December 26.

