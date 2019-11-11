CHEAP: 5 great Singles’ Day deals, just for you

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Today, if you didn’t know, is Singles’ Day. While this really isn’t much of a thing in Europe and the US, it’s big business in China. And, because China is big business, plenty of companies are doing their best to spread it worldwide. Which is great news for you.

Basically, Singles’ Day is — as the name suggests — a shopping holiday dedicated (I guess) to people who are single. Think of it as a mix between Black Friday and an anti-Valentines.

And, if you’re on the hunt for a new bit of technology, the price drops that Singles’ Day brings could be enough to make a difference. So, we’ve curated a list of five great deals you can take advantage of today.

A photo of the OnePlus 7T for your eyes to look upon

The OnePlus 7T is a damn good phone. And you can get this model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for $475.59 — that’s a tasty $239.78 off its list price when you use the coupon code “GBOPAUTHENTI”

The Eight Sleep Pod mattress

This smart mattress from Eight Sleep can keep you hot AND cold. Also, it currently has $200 off. Yes, it’s for Veterans Day, but that’s today too, so let’s not kick up a fuss.

The ASUS ROG 2 (which we wrote about here) is on offer. You can get the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $525.59 if you use the code “GBMPROG2” at the checkout. That’s a $226.55 saving.

Here, friends, is what the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro looks like.

You can grab the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $349.99 when you use the code “GBM9TPRO1” at checkout. That’s a $159.31 saving on the phone’s list price.

There’s currently a deal on where you can get $200 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. This is the device with 64GB of storage, and you can pick it up for $449.99 here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.