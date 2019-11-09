CHEAP: Dance on the graves of your enemies with this $30 Razer mouse (58% off)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you’re no stranger to viciously gunning down opponents in CS:GO, Call of Duty, Battlefield, or simply sniping down pedestrians in GTA, you know the importance of a mouse you can rely on, a mouse that will perfectly mirror each and every little movement you make. That’s what gaming mice are for.

Unfortunately, they tend to be pretty steep. But not today, not with this killer deal on Razer’s DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse, which is currently 58 percent off its list price of $69.99. That’s right, you can grab one of these for just $29.99. That’s a fucking license to steal.

The mouse has a sensor with 16,000 DPI, programmable RGB lights (you’ll need Razer Synapse) for that, a bunch of customizable buttons, and a polling rate of 1,000Hz. All of that, according to Razer, guarantees a resolution accuracy of 99.4 percent. Pretty sweet.

While I haven’t personally used the DeathAdder Elite, I recently tested Razer’s Viper Ultimate, which offers similar (although slightly better) specs, and I absolutely loved it. I’m confident the DeathAdder Elite won’t disappoint either, especially when you’re getting such a good bang for your buck.

True, it’s not wireless, but you know what they say: you can’t always get what you want. What you can get, though, is a hell of a deal on the DeathAdder Elite right now. Really, I mean, Razer currently sells these for $69.99 on its own website. Let that sink in.

I wouldn’t miss it, if I were you. You know what to do: CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.