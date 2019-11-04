TikTok maker Bytedance just launched its own smartphone for superfans

The phone is available only in China at the moment, and it packs flagship-grade specifications.
Specifications
- Screen: 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
- RAM: 8/12GB
- Rear camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel wide-angle + 8-megapixel telephoto + 5-megapixel macro lens
- Front camera: 20-megapixel
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Software: Smartisan OS 7 (It’s unclear if this is based on Android, or actually a full Chinese fork of the Android OS – we’ll update this post once we learn more)
You can directly open TikTok’s Chinese version, DouYin, by just swiping up from the lock screen.wouldn’t mind this kind of integration either.
The Smartisan Juanguo Pro 3 starts at RMB 2,899 ($412).
At this moment, we don’t know if the company is planning to release the phone anywhere else. We’ve asked Bytedance for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.
Published November 4, 2019 — 05:05 UTC