CHEAP: Save… stylishly, with the $75 WD 3TB My Passport Ultra HD

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Have you been using tech for more than five years? I’d put a lot of money on that being most of us. If that’s the case, then I know something you’ve experienced: data loss.

Now, I don’t necessarily mean forgetting to save a file, or accidentally deleting something, I’m talking about a huge range of your digital things just… no longer existing.

Old photographs are a prime example. From what I can tell, every picture I had before I got an iPhone (and by extension, iCloud) is gone. That’s probably eight-odd years of memories that are lost and I’ll never get back. Which sucks.

And that’s just the photos. Think of all the music, schoolwork, videos, assorted documents, game save files, and so much more that have simply ceased to exist.

There are plenty of times where I consider all this lost data and think: fuck, I wish I bought an external hard drive earlier.

Does that seem like familiar feeling? If so, we’ve got a surprise for you. Close your eyes. Actually, no, then you won’t be able to read. But imagine you’ve closed your eyes. Perfect.

The WD 3TB My Passport Ultra HD currently has a $45 discount, meaning you can pick one up for the very reasonable price of $75. That is 37 percent off its list price.

I’ve had a similar WD external hard drive for five or six years now and it’s still going strong. It’s quick, is simple to use, and — in my experience — has a build quality that lasts.

So, if you’ve been thinking about getting an external, portable hard drive to back up your important data, now could be a good time. The WD 3TB My Passport Ultra HD is only $75 — pick it up here before it’s too late.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.