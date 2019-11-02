CHEAP: The Google Home Hub is only $70 — buy it

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I was always intrigued by smart speakers, but I just didn’t see the point in them for a long time. Yeah, asking to set timers and about the weather was useful, but they always seemed hamstrung by the lack of a screen.

Using only your voice, things like changing tracks or browsing news sources was clumsy at best or impossible at worse. I just didn’t see the point.

Then, I got a smart speaker with a screen. And it changed my relationship with the tech completely. It had all the hands-free benefits of a normal voice-activated assistant, but the inclusion of a display just made it way, way more useful.

And — would you believe it — there’s currently a great offer on one of the best smart speakers with screens about: the Google Home Hub. Yep, rather than its normal price of $130, you can currently pick one up for only $70. Not bad, right?

If you want to learn more about this bit of tech, why not check out this rather handy video Google put together:

But if you don’t want to watch a video? You prefer text?

Well, the Google Home Hub is small (just bigger than an average hand), meaning it can fit comfortably in most areas of your house. In my experience, the kitchen is probably the best place for the little machine, as it can really help you when you cook.

And if you’re looking for a way to justify buying a Google Home Hub, just think of how much easier it can make looking up recipes, checking the weather, or just controlling other smart devices. You won’t regret it.

So, grab a Google Home Hub for only $70 here. Make sure you act quickly though, who knows how long they’ll stick around for.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

