CHEAP: This Echo Dot and LIFX smart bulb are only $35 — become smart, HOME!

As a kid, I watched a lot of The Jetsons and was fascinated by how they could control their high-tech homes with a press of a button or by simple voice commands.

Thankfully, because of smartphones, AI assistants, and IoT devices, we can now easily do that as well. That’s why if you’re wondering about getting started on the smart home journey, I have the perfect deal for you.

The Amazon Echo Dot (third gen) bundled with LIFX smart bulb bundle is selling for just $35, instead of $70. That’s a steal deal.

The third-gen smart speaker can be a great bedside buddy with timely reminders and alarms. You can also get your news in the morning, or play your favorite morning playlist when you wake up.

The bundle also contains a LIFX mini smart bulb that directly connects to your Wi-Fi. So you can control it with your voice through Alexa, and your phone as well.

In case you don’t want the LIFX bulb, you can still get the Echo Dot for just $30, that’s $20 off its original price. But, you shouldn’t miss out on this deal, where you can get a smart bulb for just an additional $5. Get the Amazon Echo Dot (third gen) bundled with LIFX smart bulb bundle for just $35 ($35 off).

