Update your iPhone 5 OS now to avoid issues with GPS, browsing, and email

If you are still holding on dearly to your iPhone 5 (we salute you), you need to upgrade its software immediately to keep GPS, web, and email working. According to an Apple support page, you’ll need to update your device to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3.

This is due to the GPS rollover problem that had started to affect devices from this April. So after every 1,024 weeks – approximately 19.7 years –, the clock resets. GPS satellites transmit their data in 10-bit format. Every week, that number ticks along.

Most modern-day devices have an in-built solution for this, so consumers don’t have to worry about anything. But some devices such as the iPhone 5 need a software update to handle it. The phone’s other functions, such as App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing, also rely on the device showing the correct time and location. That’s why it’s critical for you to get this update for your trusty iPhone 5.

Thankfully, it’s not difficult at all. To do this on your phone, head to Settings >General > About to check your software version, and follow the on-screen instructions to update it if needed.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.