CHEAP: Use the $21 you saved on a yearly PlayStation Plus membership to eat tacos

Gaming will always be there for you. No matter how bad the weather is, how you’re feeling, or whatever else is going on in your life, you can always find some respite in video games. They let you explore new worlds, but, importantly, they also let you smack down a whole load of chumps.

And what could possibly be more satisfying than that?

The thing is… what if, like me, you really don’t want people to come over to your house? You don’t want them to mess up your things? Or, even worse, see how you live.

Well, there’s a solution (if you have a PS4): PlayStation Plus.

This basically gives you access to Sony‘s online service for its games console, allowing you to beat up people from across the globe, legally. Normally, 12 months of this subscription would cost you $60, but we have something special for you.

Yes, take a deep breath, you can currently get a full year of PlayStation Plus for only $39. That, friends, is a solid $21 discount.

Just imagine what you can do with that money. You could eat 21 one-dollar tacos. You could eat 10.5 two-dollar tacos. Hell, you could eat seven three-dollar tacos. God, I’m hungry.

What if you’re not really that in playing online though? Does a PlayStation Plus membership have any other benefits?

Yes.

Yes it does.

I’m glad you asked.

When you’re a fully paid up PlayStation Plus member you also get two free games a month, 100GB of cloud storage, and exclusive discounts. Not bad, right?

So, if you wanted to get a cheap 12-month PlayStation Plus membership and save some money for tacos, now’s the time. You can pick it up for $39 here. Happy gorging.

