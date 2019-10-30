CHEAP: Fit in with posh audiophiles with $500 off AKG N5005 earphones

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

When you use your daily $100-$200 earphones, you might think what’s all the fuss about the high-end audio products? That’s at least what I used to think, until I tried some really good earphones and headphones such as the Beyerdynamic Aventho wireless.

The only issue is that they might be too bulky for people on the go. That’s where the AKG N5005 comes in, small and snazzy in-ear monitors (IEMs).. That’s where the AKG N5005 comes in. The pair is selling for just $500, down from $1,000. At half of its original price.

The IEMs deliver high-quality output with its five-driver hybrid construction. It also comes with four exchangeable sound filters: Bass Boost, reference sound, mid-high boost, and high boost.

The Bluetooth 4.1 cable supplied in the box will get you eight hours of listening time with a single charge. Along with this, you’ll get a detachable twist cable with universal 3-button remote/mic, a detachable twist 2.5mm audio balance cable, a cleaning tool, a USB charging cable, and a flight adapter. That’s quite a nice package.

This is a once in a lifetime deal. Get the AKG N5005 for just $500 ($500 off)

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.