Report: Google is trying to acquire Fitbit

According to a report by Reuters, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) is trying to buy Fitbit. The tech giant has made a bid for the fitness hardware maker, but there’s no confirmation that an acquisition will take place at this time. We don’t know how much Alphabet bid for fitbit either.

The partnership makes some sense. While Fitbit continues to be popular in the fitness market, it’s struggled to make a mark with the ‘smart’ portion of its smartwatches. Google, meanwhile, has been partnering with third-party companies making Android Wear watches forever, but their sales pale in comparison to the Apple Watch.

Google has begun taking hardware into its own hands in the last few years, introducing phones, laptops, speakers, and more. One thing it hasn’t made for itself yet? A smartwatch. And as Reuters points out, Fitbit has seen increasing competition from companies making cheaper products, like Huawei and Xiaomi. That said, I can’t imagine Alexa would stick around on Fitbit‘s watches very long if the companies joined forces.

There’s no word on when or if a deal will happen, but given it would seem a mutually beneficial partnership, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come to fruition. If Googlebit becomes a thing, may I suggest bringing back Pebble OS? Thanks.

