DJI’s tiny Mavic Mini drone leaks again, and it’s adorable

We’ve known for a while DJI had a new drone on the way thanks to the usual leaks. But then today Newegg’s Canadian site accidentally listed the drone early (still up at the time of writing), seemingly confirming the new flying machine. Its key features? Being very small and very light.

So light, in fact, that it can avoid FAA registration, as pointed out by The Verge. At 249 grams, it comes in just one gram lighter than the FAA’s threshold. Of course, you’ll still need to follow your local ordinances – you still can’t just fly it anywhere.

The listing says the drone has a max flight time of 30 minutes, can transmit HD video from up to four kilometers (2.5 miles) away and features a ‘vision sensor’ and ‘GPS Precise hover.’ The former is presumably for obstacle avoidance.

The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal but is unfortunately limited to 2.7K. Still, that should be good enough for most people. It’s possible this is due to a hardware limitation, or DJI might simply be trying to avoid encroaching on its pricier drones.

Speaking of price, the listing sets the price at a price of 645.20 Canadian dollars (about $494 USD). About $500 seems about right; it’s the same price the entry-level Spark went for in 2017, but its extra small size will likely make the Mavic Mini appeal to a wider audience. DJI has an event planned for October 30, so don’t be surprised if we hear more then.

Via The Verge

