CHEAP: Good lord, this 11″ MacBook Air with a 128GB SSD is only $300

It’s my honest opinion that almost anyone could benefit from a second computer. While I think it’s always worth having something powerful and modern for your main machine, there are a lot of times where a second device — and especially a laptop — can be incredibly useful.

Whether it’s to do some internet browsing on holiday, check emails on the go, write your diary, or watch videos on something bigger than your phone, there are really no limits to the benefits a secondary computer can bring.

Now we’ve all agreed that having two (or more) computing devices is the only way forward, the next tough part is finding the right machine. I’ve always liked Chromebooks for this, but have found ChromeOS not as versatile or slick as I’d like.

Thankfully, there’s another option: this $300 11″ MacBook Air from Apple.

So, first things first: this machine is refurbished, but has been done so by an approved vendor. I know that might put some people off, but again, if this is a second machine, the price savings on a refurbished device make it worthwhile.

It’s also important to note that this is a 2015 11″ MacBook Air model. We’ve actually got one of these at home and it still works well for general browsing and work, but isn’t really suitable if you’re planning to be doing lots of intense video editing. But you probably knew that anyway, right?

Specs-wise, the 11″ MacBook Air has a 128GB solid state hard drive, and 4GB RAM. It also has an Intel i5 1.6GHz processor. Again, nothing mind blowing about the hardware, but it should be enough to keep you going.

If you’ve been looking for a second machine, this $300 11″ MacBook Air from Apple could be a perfect fit. You can head over here to pick up one while the deal’s still running.

