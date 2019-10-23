CHEAP: Toughen up your data with a 1TB SanDisk External SSD for $179

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Imagine this, you’re on a trek, and you reach the summit and see the beautiful view from there. Now, you suddenly want to see your favorite movie, but you can’t stream it through Netflix because there’s no internet.

That’s when SanDisk’s Extreme external portable SSD comes in handy. Its robust 1TB version is selling for just $179, down from $349. The hard disk is IP-55 rated, which means it’s dust resistant and waterproof. It can withstand non-operating temperatures of -20 degrees Celcius to 70 degrees Celcius. Plus, it’s shock and vibration resistant.

The storage device is compatible with both Mac and Windows. What’s more, it offers read speeds up for 550 MBps through a USB-C port. Thankfully, SanDisk has a USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Don’t wait up. Get the SanDisk 1TB Extreme External SSD for just $179 ($180 off).

