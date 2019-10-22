CHEAP: Dive deep with GoPro Hero 7 black waterproof for just $343

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you travel a lot, you know how fun it is to capture photos and videos of places that you go to and things that you do. But, you need to remember your phone’s battery is precious. Plus, you can’t always take your phone underwater to shoot some cool footage.

That’s where the GoPro HERO 7 Black comes in. The waterproof action camera’s base bundle is selling for just $343, down from $565.

Here’s what you get in the bundle:

GoPro HERO7 Black

Rechargeable battery

The Frame for HERO7 Black

Curved adhesive mount

Flat adhesive mount

Mounting buckle

USB-C cable

Lens cleaning solution

Blower brush

Microfiber cloth

The HERO 7 Black can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second and full HD slow-mo videos at 240 frames per second. Plus, you can take 12-megapixel photos in burst mode with 30 pictures per second. The camera can work underwater for 10 meters.

It’s a pretty cool product to own if you’re a globetrotter. Get the GoPro HERO 7 Black base bundle for just $343.

