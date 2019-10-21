CHEAP: Stop, thief! There’s $90 off a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Dot

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I don’t really know why, but video doorbells have always seemed hella futuristic to me. Maybe it’s a youth spent absorbing sci-fi movies and TV shows, but there’s something crazy cool about being able to see who’s ringing your doorbell.

Basically — and to paraphrase Mac from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia — it lets you give whoever’s at the door an ocular pat down.

If that’s something you’ve been pining for, well, you’re in luck. Why? Because today you can make a wonderful saving on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Dot. You can get a full $90 off the price of that bundle, bringing its total down to an incredibly reasonable $160 — the same amount that a Ring Video Doorbell costs by itself.

So, onto features. What happens if you pull the trigger on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Dot? Well, in regards to the former, you’ll be living a life jam-packed with technological features.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 transmits video at 1080p, meaning you can connect to the camera and see what’s going on in your home in top notch quality. It also has motion-activated features, meaning you can get an alert every time someone approaches your front door.

Another cool part of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the two-way communication function. This allows you to have a full discussion with someone on the other side of the bell from your phone, living out your best sci-fi fantasies.

But what about the Echo Dot? Why is that useful in this deal? Well, the bit of hardware is a perfect addition to your Ring Video Doorbell 2. With Alexa, you can get hands-free control of the camera. You can also receive alerts through the Echo Dot, and speak to people using the device too. In other words, it becomes another access point for the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

If you’re interested in bringing your home into the future, you can grab a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Dot for only $160 right here. Hurry though, who knows how long this deal will last for.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

