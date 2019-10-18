My beloved Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds have been upgraded — and I’m hyped

Of all the true wireless earbuds I’ve tried, the Master & Dynamic MW07 have been my favorite.

Yeah, AirPods feel sophisticated, the Jabra Elite Active 65t are slick and durable, while the Sennheiser Momentum sound fantastic — but it was the MW07 that really captured my heart. They’re well designed, work flawlessly, and — importantly — sound tight as fuck.

Well, today is a good day, because Master & Dynamic has updated the MW07 true wireless with two new models: the MW07 GO and the MW07 PLUS. Great names? Not really, but should you be excited? Definitely.

MW07 PLUS

Look at these beautiful things.

These are a more common, iterative update. They retail at the same price as the regular MW07 did ($300), but include a range of new features that should iron out most of the shortcomings of the previous model.

I’d say one of the biggest of these was battery life. Out of the case, they only lasted 3.5 hours. To be honest, I only ever wore them long enough to wear the battery out once (I tend to use over ear headphones for longer listening sessions), but appreciate plenty of people need more juice out of their true wireless earbuds.

This has been addressed with the MW07 PLUS, as they can play music for ten hours, with the case adding a further 30. Which is pretty damn impressive.

Other improvements to the earbuds include new color options (with very shell-influenced designs), and some technical upgrades.

In regards to the technical side of things, the MW07 PLUS have Bluetooth 5.0 and a connection range of 30 meters. Mic arrays on each earbud in order to provide better call quality, and reduce surrounding sound with its active noise cancellation (ANC) features. Yep, these badgals have ANC. Plus, they come with an ambient mode, so you can hear things when you’re exploring the wild world.

Basically, these all seem like exciting updates for an already great product, so make sure you check back for a more in-depth piece on the MW07 PLUS.

<br>

MW07 GO

The full range of MW07 GO colors.

While the MW07 PLUS are a pretty common iterative upgrade, the MW07 GO take a different approach. To put it simply, they’re a pair of headphones made for exercise.

It’s obviously not escaped Master and Dynamic that one of the real benefits of true wireless earbuds is exercising. With them, you have free reign in the gym, never having to worry about wires getting in the way — and the company has crafted the MW07 GO to focus on this field.

Priced at $200, they’re cheaper than the MW07 PLUS, but come with some nifty features to make the workout experience better.

The first is weight. According to Master and Dynamic, MW07 GO are 15 percent smaller and lighter than the first generation MW07s. I mean, I never found the originals heavy at all, but less weight can only be a good thing when you’re exercising. One of the reasons this is possible is the company used a TR90 composite (something generally used in glasses frames) to make the earbuds.

The MW07 GO also have an IPX6 rating, which means they can get a jet of water sprayed at them for a minute without the liquid seeping in. Unless you literally sweat like a hose (in which case, please, go see a doctor), they’ll hold up fine in exercise situations.

On the topic of battery life, the MW07 GO will last for ten hours on a full charge, which is more than double the average time it takes to run a marathon. If you do intend to get into extreme, long distance running though, the case also provides another 12 hours of juice.

Basically, the MW07 PLUS and MW07 GO seem like intelligent updates to an already great product, and I can’t wait to get my hands on them to see if they live up to the hype. Keep an eye on Plugged to find out what we think of them soon.

<br>

