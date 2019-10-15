Here’s why the Pixel 4 won’t be coming to India

Google launched its new flagship the Pixel 4 today, but sadly the phone won’t be coming to India. The reason is the Soli Radar chip used in the new phones.

The chip uses a 60 GHz ISM band which is not listed for commercial use in India as per National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP).

The company said in a statement it decided to not launch the phone in India based on various factors:

Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.

The Soli chip enables various features on the device including face unlock and gestures. Without the sensor, those key features might not work as intended.

This means people in India will have to wait and see if Google releases the Pixel 4a, a cheaper variant of the flagship, to experience the phone’s camera.

