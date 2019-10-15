CHEAP: Stop staring, the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K is really selling for just $35

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

In the past year or so a lot of companies including OnePlus and Motorola released their smart TVs. However, smart TVs don’t always feature apps like Netflix, and sometimes struggle when it comes to streaming locally-owned content.

Rather, I like to own a dumb TV with a great panel and get a streaming device such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Google Chromecast. T These devices have better app support, and because of their cost, you can easily replace them in a couple of years.

If you’re someone who’s looking to get a new streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick 4K is selling for just $35, down from $50.

The streaming device is perfect for streaming 4K content from leading services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO. Plus, you can stream content for free from IMDB TV and Pluto TV.

In April, Google also made an official YouTube app available on Fire TV. What else do you need?

The stick supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos standards to enhance your viewing experience.

The new updated remote also has built-in Alexa voice search, so you don’t need to type out a show’s name.

Don’t wait for too long. Get the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick 4K is for just $35 ($15 off)

